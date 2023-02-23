The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,290.00

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290 ($15.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($15.53). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.53), with a volume of 8,065 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,290 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market cap of £596.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.67.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

