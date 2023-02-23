Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 8.8%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research firms have commented on TWMIF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. It focuses on natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. The firm also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of NGL throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

