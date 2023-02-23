TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89, Briefing.com reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

TJX stock opened at $77.46 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.