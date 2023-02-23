TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.29-$3.41 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 3,713,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

