TJX Companies’ (TJX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

