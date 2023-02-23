Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of TOL opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

