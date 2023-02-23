Toncoin Price Reaches $2.45 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00010206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.35 billion and $46.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00216457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,964.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42231599 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $40,369,026.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

