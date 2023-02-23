Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 109,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $47.49.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
