Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

Shares of NYSE TR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 109,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

