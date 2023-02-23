Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.65

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 27407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Toray Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

