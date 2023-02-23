TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.09. 253,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,083. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

