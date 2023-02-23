Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.26) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tracsis Stock Performance

TRCS traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 960.40 ($11.57). 21,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 955.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 950.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,208.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Tracsis has a 1-year low of GBX 800.08 ($9.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,075 ($12.95).

Insider Activity

Tracsis Company Profile

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($102,369.46). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

Featured Articles

