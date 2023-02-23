Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $600,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $7,106,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,287.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 147,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.81 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

