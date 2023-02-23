Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $29.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.31. 43,094,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,628,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $590.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

