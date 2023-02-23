Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $199.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,783,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,789,844. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $630.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

