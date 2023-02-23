Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

FSS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

