Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after buying an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 239.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,083 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 83,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

