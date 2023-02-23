Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $93.50. 28,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,313. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

