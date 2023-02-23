Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 497 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.74. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

