Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

AVGO stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $579.23. 305,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,991. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.02 and a 200-day moving average of $527.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

