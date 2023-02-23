Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,215,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

