Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

