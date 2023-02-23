Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 853 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

