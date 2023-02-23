Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,201 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.



