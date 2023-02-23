TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 530060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $481,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 14.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

