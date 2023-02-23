Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

