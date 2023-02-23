TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriMas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRS. William Blair cut shares of TriMas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TriMas by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

