Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $162,931,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after buying an additional 1,391,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

