Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.
TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Trimble Price Performance
TRMB stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.