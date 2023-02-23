Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

