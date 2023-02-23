Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFPM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,426,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.