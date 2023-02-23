Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFPM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $16.60.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
