Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tronox to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Tronox by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 584,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 89,875 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tronox by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 95,982 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,635,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.