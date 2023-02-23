True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Trading Down 0.9%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.