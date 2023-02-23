Truist Financial Downgrades Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Hold

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

