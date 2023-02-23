Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $14.40 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,889 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

VOYA traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.45. 369,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,444. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

