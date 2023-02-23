Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,827 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.14% of Confluent worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Confluent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $4,875,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,478,917 shares of company stock worth $37,679,773. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,874. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

