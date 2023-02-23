Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $21.73 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,729,000. Cowen comprises about 0.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 2.01% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

