Tutor Perini (TPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 195,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

