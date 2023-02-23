UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,337,000 after buying an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,872,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,523,000 after buying an additional 929,684 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.