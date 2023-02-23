UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €33.30 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been given a €33.30 ($35.43) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CS stock opened at €27.81 ($29.59) on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($29.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.89.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

