UBS Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.15) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.11 ($15.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.99. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 12 month high of €14.94 ($15.89).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

