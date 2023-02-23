Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.42. 230,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 298,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.