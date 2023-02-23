Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.42. 230,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 298,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

