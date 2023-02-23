Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.02 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 690,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 91,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 62,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,480,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after buying an additional 58,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

