UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92.
UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile
UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life insurance business, Life insurance business, Real Estate business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products and services in the areas of motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.
