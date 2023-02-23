Uniswap Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $87.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.93 or 0.00028923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00394444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017192 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.9980177 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $103,388,307.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.