Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,782. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Insider Activity at Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,400.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Unisys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unisys by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.