United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of United Parcel Service worth $265,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.96. 622,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

