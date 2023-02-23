United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $176.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.