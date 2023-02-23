United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox Sells 6,090 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United States Steel Stock Down 0.3 %
United States Steel stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 179,425 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Further Reading
