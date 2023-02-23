United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox Sells 6,090 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.3 %

United States Steel stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 179,425 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 133.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

