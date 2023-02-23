US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. 1,611,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

