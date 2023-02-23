Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.35-$15.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion. Valmont Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.35-15.90 EPS.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded down $20.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.29. The company had a trading volume of 276,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.40. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $205.67 and a one year high of $353.36.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.