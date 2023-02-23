Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Trading Down 7.2%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $294.48 and last traded at $295.96. 168,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 108,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

